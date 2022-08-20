Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Mandeville gave the Spireites the lead on 16 minutes after blasting home from inside the area for his second goal of the season.

Akwasi Asante doubled the lead early in the second-half with a powerful finish and he almost wrapped up the points when he struck the woodwork.

But two goals in three minutes from Macauley Langstaff got the hosts level and turned the game on its head.

Liam Mandveville celerates his opener against Notts County. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were chances for either side to win it, but the points were shared.

Town sit fourth after the draw and are unbeaten after four matches.

The hosts had lots of possession in the first-half but created nothing clear-cut and they went off to loud boos at the break.

Ross Fitzsimons, facing one of his old clubs, claimed a couple of early crosses, while Aaron Nemane’s toe-poke attempt from a tight angle as Jamie Grimes tried to see the ball out for a goal-kick appeared to clip the post.

Chesterfield, meanwhile, settled into the game after around 10 minutes and tried to hit Notts on the counter, and that is where Mandeville’s opener on 16 minutes came from.

Tyrone Williams played a long pass down the right channel which Joe Quigley did well to hold-up. The striker’s low cross towards Asante was cut-out, but only as far as Mandeville who blasted in brilliantly for his second of the season.

Town came close to doubling their lead, Branden Horton drilled a low shot into the side-netting and then not long after the full-back’s cross was almost turned into his own net by Richard Brindley.

Quigley had two more shots blocked, while Jeff King should have pulled the trigger at the back post after patient build-up play.

The home faithful, frustrated by how many times their team passed backwards, made their feelings known with jeers at the break.

Chesterfield started the second-half brightly and doubled their lead after Asante smashed in from inside the area after more good work by Quigley.

Fitzsimons then made an excellent save with his legs to deny Langstaff one-on-one.

It looked like an even bigger save when the Magpies were almost out of sight as Asante crashed a shot against the crossbar after latching onto King’s quick free-kick.

But, with Town in control, two quick-fire goals from Langstaff meant the score was level.

First, the striker pounced on a mistake by Horton in the area to finish and halve the deficit on the hour-mark.

Three minutes later, Langstaff headed in his second from close-range.

The Blues were shell-shocked and brought on Kabongo Tshimanga for Quigley, who went off to warm applause from the away end.

Chesterfield managed to get a foot-hold again and won a couple of corners, Sam Slocombe getting down low to save from Armando Dobra.

Going into the last 10 minutes the game was a knife-edge, and it really could have gone either way.

As the clicked towards 90, Jamie Grimes made an outstanding block to stop Langstaff grabbing his third and a late winner after Williams was caught in possession.

Paul Cook was shown a yellow card by referee Scott Tallis late on for something he seemingly said.

There were five minutes of added time, but no more goals.