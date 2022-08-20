Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Webb.

Goals in each half from Liam Mandeville and Akwasi Asante put the Spireites in control after 55 minutes.

But two goals in three minutes from Macaulay Langstaff made it all square with 25 minutes remaining.

Both sides could have won it, Asante hit the woodwork which would have made it 0-3, but the points were shared in an entertaining game at Meadow Lane.

“I think it is a good feeling when you come to Notts County and think you should have won,” assistant manager Danny Webb said. “At the same time there are things to look back on that led to their two goals and we want to improve on them.

"Before the game would you take a point? Yes or No? I am not sure, might be mixed feeling on that one. At 2-1 up you are certainly thinking let’s take the three points back to Chesterfield.

"And with it being 2-2 with 25 minutes to go and the ascendency that they (Notts County) were in at that time, you are thinking let’s not leave here with no points.

"We had chances to win it, so did they, we would have loved the three points but one point is better than none.”

Both of Langstaff’s goals came from crosses into the box.

Webb added: "I have not seen them back but certainly one of them is a free header so that is disappointing.

"We have got to make sure we learn from our mistakes. But what is important is that while we are learning we are picking up points and putting in some good performances.

"In the first-half the gaffer thought we did not get into our stride as much in terms of the actual play and did not play as much as we can do but the efforts were there.

"He was happy with the character we showed towards the end, there were a few mistakes here and there, clearances that should have gone bigger and people dribbling when a pass was on.

"We rode a few storms and the boys showed some character.

"We leave here with a point, it could have been three, but it was not zero.”

When asked what will happen with Ross Fitzsimons now that Lucas Covolan is back from suspension for the next match, Webb added: "It is a great position to be in for the manager. He has come in and got two clean sheets. Before they scored their first one he made a great save one-on-one. It is a good headache to have. He has done ever so well. We have got a great goalie to come back from suspension now. It is a tough decision.”