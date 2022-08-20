Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Quigley in action against Notts County. Picture: Tian Jenner.

The Spireites led 2-0 after 55 minutes thanks to goals from Liam Mandeville and Akwasi Asante.

But a quick-fire brace from Macaulay Langstaff made it 2-2 with 25 minutes remaining.

Both teams could have won it but shared the points in the end.

Here are Chesterfield’s Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from the game…

Ross Fitzsimons 7

There didn’t appear to be much he could have done about Langstaff’s two close-range finishes. Made a top save with his legs from Langstaff just before it went 1-2. He looked confident against one of his old clubs. It will be interesting to see what happens with him now Lucas Covolan is back from suspension.

Jeff King 6

He didn’t hit the heights of Tuesday night but he did okay. Had a great opportunity to score in the first-half but didn’t pull the trigger at the back post. Perhaps could have done better to stop Langstaff heading in the equaliser. Some quick-thinking from a free-kick led to Asante hitting the crossbar.

Tyrone Williams 6

The centre-back was having a really good game but he lost his way after Notts scored their first. His long pass to Quigley played a part in Mandeville’s opener. But he lost Langstaff from the cross for the second goal. He almost cost Chesterfield again when he got caught in possession late on which led to a chance. A mixed bag.

Jamie Grimes 7

The captain dealt with most things that came his way with plenty of important headers and tackles, including one vital block late on to deny Langstaff a third.

Branden Horton 5

He was having a steady game in the first-half and came close to scoring but his drilled shot hit the side-netting. He also almost forced an own goal when Richard Brindley nearly turned his cross into his own net. But it was his mistake for the first goal and then he didn’t stop the cross for the equaliser. But he’s a young lad and he will learn from this. Looked tired and was replaced late on.

Ollie Banks 6

He didn’t dominate this game like his previous outings, which probably shows that Notts had done their homework. He was neat and tidy enough and looked for the ball over the top often.

Darren Oldaker 7

He’s just a lovely footballer, isn’t he? But, at the same time, he gets a foot in and lands on a lot of second balls. He can be happy with his performance again.

Liam Mandeville 7

Blasted in Chesterfield’s first goal from inside the area after the ball fell to him, it was not an easy finish so credit to him. That’s two goals and an assist in four games for him. Put in another shift.

Armando Dobra 7

Caused Notts problems by taking up positions in little pockets of space. Perhaps guilty of trying to do too much at times and not releasing the ball when a pass was on but he carried the fight to County throughout.

Akwasi Asante 7

Scored his second goal of the season when he hammered home from inside the area. Almost made it 0-3 but his shot hit the crossbar. There were a couple of other moments in the second-half when the ball seemed to get stuck under his feet when in shooting positions.

Joe Quigley 8

The striker did well for both goals. For the first one he ran the channel to latch onto a long pass by Williams before holding it up and crossing for Asante, with the Notts clearance landing to Mandeville. And for the second goal he outmuscled Brindley before providing the assist for Asante to score. My pick for Chesterfield’s man of the match.

Kabongo Tshimanga 6

Replaced Quigley on 66 minutes. We saw flashes of his pace but no chances came his way.

Jack Clarke N/A

Came on for Asante on 87 minutes.

Laurence Maguire N/A