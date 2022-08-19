News you can trust since 1855
Notts County v Chesterfield LIVE: Interviews, who the referee is, betting odds and build-up as National League rivals clash

Chesterfield are back in action against expected promotion rivals Notts County today (5.20pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
Saturday, 20th August 2022, 6:00 am
Notts County v Chesterfield - live updates.
Both teams are unbeaten ahead of the big clash at Meadow Lane.

The Spireites have won two and drawn one so far, while Notts have won one and drawn two.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.

Notts County v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

Last updated: Friday, 19 August, 2022, 10:39

  • Latest score: Notts County 0 v 0 Chesterfield (5.20pm KO)
  • Both sides unbeaten so far
Friday, 19 August, 2022, 10:39

Today’s match officials

Referee: Scott Tallis (he was in charge of Chesterfield’s wins at Southend United, Grimsby Town and the play-off victory at Halifax last season. He also sent Jeff King off at Stockport County in the 2-2 draw and was the man in the middle for the 4-2 loss at Bromley.

Assistant referee: Scott Chalkley

Assistant referee: Daniel Robinson

Fourth official: Stephen Parkinson

Friday, 19 August, 2022, 10:31

Match odds

Notts County: 5/4

Draw: 23/10

Chesterfield: 9/5

(Sky Bet)

Friday, 19 August, 2022, 10:30

Would you change anything?

Friday, 19 August, 2022, 10:29

‘Totally different challenge'

Friday, 19 August, 2022, 10:29

High standards

Friday, 19 August, 2022, 10:28

Early team news

Friday, 19 August, 2022, 10:27

We go again!

Another big one today, isn’t it?

Stay tuned for everything you need to know before, during and after the game.

