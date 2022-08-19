Notts County v Chesterfield LIVE: Interviews, who the referee is, betting odds and build-up as National League rivals clash
Chesterfield are back in action against expected promotion rivals Notts County today (5.20pm KO).
Both teams are unbeaten ahead of the big clash at Meadow Lane.
The Spireites have won two and drawn one so far, while Notts have won one and drawn two.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Notts County v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
- Latest score: Notts County 0 v 0 Chesterfield (5.20pm KO)
- Both sides unbeaten so far
Today’s match officials
Referee: Scott Tallis (he was in charge of Chesterfield’s wins at Southend United, Grimsby Town and the play-off victory at Halifax last season. He also sent Jeff King off at Stockport County in the 2-2 draw and was the man in the middle for the 4-2 loss at Bromley.
Assistant referee: Scott Chalkley
Assistant referee: Daniel Robinson
Fourth official: Stephen Parkinson
Match odds
Notts County: 5/4
Draw: 23/10
Chesterfield: 9/5
(Sky Bet)
Would you change anything?
How Chesterfield could line-up against Notts County in big National League clash
Chesterfield make the short trip to Notts County this Saturday (5.20pm KO).
‘Totally different challenge'
Chesterfield expect 'totally different challenge' against Notts County after Wrexham win
Chesterfield will come up against a ‘totally different challenge’ at Notts County compared to last time out against Wrexham.
High standards
Why Chesterfield's win against Wrexham was inspired by players not involved in matchday squad
Chesterfield’s fantastic win against Wrexham was inspired by a training session held before the game involving players not in the matchday squad.
Early team news
Early Chesterfield injury news ahead of Notts County clash
Chesterfield have got no fresh injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s trip to Notts County.
We go again!
Another big one today, isn’t it?
Stay tuned for everything you need to know before, during and after the game.