'Never say never' - Chesterfield manager Paul Cook on transfers on deadline day

Paul Cook. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

‘Never say never’ was Paul Cook’s response when asked about the possibility of more incomings on deadline day.

The window closes tonight at 11pm and does not reopen until January 1. This is the first time the Spireites have been involved in such a deadline in six years but it is nothing new to Cook or the club as a whole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Never say never in football,” Cook said when asked by the DT about more incomings on Friday morning. “I think our fans can be really pleased with what we have done. The squad is clearly there. We have obviously got a lot of injuries at the minute to big players who will all come back in the next few weeks which will see us get stronger.

"We have certainly started the season in an okay fashion, we are in a new league and we have been okay in the three games, we probably feel we might have left a point or two out there but that is football, there will be no sulking from us.”

Understandably, with incomings comes the need for outgoings, and there is likely to be at least one player, who is not a regular starter, departing before the deadline.

"I would imagine so,” Cook said on outgoings. “We don't like speculation but the minute we have got an announcement to make we will make one that’s for sure.”

Chesterfield return to league action on Saturday away at Gillingham (12.30pm kick-off).