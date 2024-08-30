'Never say never' - Chesterfield manager Paul Cook on transfers on deadline day
The window closes tonight at 11pm and does not reopen until January 1. This is the first time the Spireites have been involved in such a deadline in six years but it is nothing new to Cook or the club as a whole.
Goalkeeper Max Thompson came in from Newcastle United on a season-long loan on Thursday, while midfielder Tim Akinola was loaned out to Dagenham and Redbridge. And we understand that a young central midfielder from a Premier League side is on Chesterfield’s radar.
“Never say never in football,” Cook said when asked by the DT about more incomings on Friday morning. “I think our fans can be really pleased with what we have done. The squad is clearly there. We have obviously got a lot of injuries at the minute to big players who will all come back in the next few weeks which will see us get stronger.
"We have certainly started the season in an okay fashion, we are in a new league and we have been okay in the three games, we probably feel we might have left a point or two out there but that is football, there will be no sulking from us.”
Understandably, with incomings comes the need for outgoings, and there is likely to be at least one player, who is not a regular starter, departing before the deadline.
"I would imagine so,” Cook said on outgoings. “We don't like speculation but the minute we have got an announcement to make we will make one that’s for sure.”
Chesterfield return to league action on Saturday away at Gillingham (12.30pm kick-off).
