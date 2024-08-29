Chesterfield loan midfielder to Dagenham and Redbridge
The 23-year-old has joined National League side Dagenham and Redbridge in what has been described as a ‘long-term’ loan.
His exit is likely to mean that a holding midfielder will join the Spireites before Friday’s 11pm transfer deadline.
The former Arsenal youth prospect re-signed for the Blues earlier this summer on a one-year deal with an option to extend after a previous loan spell. He had been playing for Al Bidda in the Qatari second division before returning to Derbyshire.
He becomes the Daggers, 15th summer signing. They have started the season with one win, three draws and one defeat so far.
Akinola is among a small number of Town players who have been told they can depart, mainly on loan, before the window slams shut until January 1.
The news comes after Chesterfield signed young Newcastle United goalkeeper Max Thompson on a season-long loan, which was announced earlier on Thursday.
The Spireites are back in action on Saturday away at league leaders and any other new signings will have to be registered before 12noon on Friday to be eligible to play.
