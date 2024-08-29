Max Thompson in action for Newcastle United's academy. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Chesterfield have signed young Newcastle United goalkeeper Max Thompson on loan.

The 20-year-old has joined the Spireites on a season-long deal from the Premier League giants.

The stopper is highly thought of at St James’ Park, having signed a new extended contract until summer 2025 in February this year.

Thompson, capped by England at under-18 level, has some experience of senior football, keeping five clean sheets in 15 league appearances for League One Northampton Town in the first-half of last season.

He has been in and around Newcastle’s senior squad, travelling with the first-team, but is yet to make his debut.

Thompson said: “It’s a good opportunity for me to try and get some games under my belt – hopefully prove what I can do. I’m quite a proactive goalkeeper. I like to stay high, come off my line and come for crosses. I’d like to think I’ve got a bit of everything.”

The youngster has been at his boyhood club since he was aged 11, making his debut for their under-21s side when he was just 16.

Reflecting on his loan spell at the Cobblers, he said: "I like to think my loan spell at Northampton went really well. I got a lot of games under my belt, which I was pleased to do. That was always the aim of going out on loan and not only getting that experience of senior football but actually getting experience of playing senior football as well. It was a step up from what I was used to in academy football, with a different style but I feel like I adapted well and coped with the demands. From the results we picked up in the first half of the season, I think it went quite successfully.”

Chesterfield have been searching for another keeper to provide Ryan Boot with some competition. Thompson signs ahead of Friday’s 11pm transfer deadline and he could be included in the squad for Saturday’s trip to leaders Gillingham.