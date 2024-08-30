Chesterfield eye-up young Premier League midfielder on transfer deadline day
The transfer window slams shut tonight at 11pm, which means clubs in the top-flight and EFL can’t sign any more players, apart from free agents, until January 1 when it reopens.
The Spireites made signing number 10 on Thursday in goalkeeper Max Thompson, 20, from Newcastle United on a season-long loan.
Leaving the building was Tim Akinola, who has joined National League Dagenham and Redbridge in what has been described as a ‘long-term’ loan. His exit has freed up a space in the squad and it is understood that Town have a young central midfielder from a Premier League club in their sights ahead of the deadline. And he might not be the only incoming on what could be an intriguing day at the SMH Group Stadium.
Any new additions will have to be registered before 12noon today to be eligible to play against Gillingham on Saturday.
Meanwhile, a small number of players are available to leave the Blues, mainly on loan like Akinola, and there has been interest in one of those players, so there could be some outgoings too.
