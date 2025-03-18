Matlock Town appoint former Middlesbrough, Leeds United and Huddersfield Town star as interim first team manager

Adam Clayton has vast playing experience behind him.

Matlock Town have confirmed the appointment of Adam Clayton as interim first team manager until the end of the season.

Clayton, 36, has been a key part of the Gladiators' midfield since his arrival earlier this season, and boasts a wealth of experience in the professional game which saw him play extensively at Premier League and Championship level.

He worked as a player-coach under former manager Ryan Cresswell, who left the club on Sunday, and is now looking to further his experience as he guides the Gladiators for the rest of the campaign.

Joining Clayton in the dugout will be experienced coach Steve Eyre, who has a long background of professional coaching experience.

He enjoyed a 21-year spell at Manchester City where he was part of the elite coaching team which guided their youngsters to winning five league titles and the 2008 FA Youth Cup.

Eyre was previously the manager at Rochdale, and has also been coach or assistant manager at clubs including Huddersfield Town, Chesterfield, Doncaster Rovers and Fleetwood Town.

Clayton said of his appointment as interim manager: "I'm very excited by the challenge and am confident we can change the fortunes of what is a very good squad of players.

"It was disappointing to lose the manager as Ryan is a great guy and one of the reasons why I came here. But he really wants us to succeed and has given me his blessing in terms of taking the job on.

"I think the continuity will be beneficial to the group in terms of there being no period of uncertainty or getting to grips with who is here. I know the players and what they're capable of, but also know the issues that are there and they'll be attacked from the off.

"It's a really good chance to show what we're about. This is largely the same squad that was at the top of the form guide for 14 games so it's now about injecting a bit of confidence and belief and also changing the mentality.

"Confidence is crucial at any level and a win will bring that and hopefully turn the momentum. We need to build an identity and approach to take into games."

On the appointment of Eyre, Clayton added: "I first met Steve when I was seven-years-old at Manchester City when he was an academy coach through all the age groups.

"He was assistant manager at both Huddersfield and Doncaster when I was at those clubs and will be on hand to offer his guidance, experience and enthusiasm from over 1,000 games that he has behind him."

Clayton's first game in charge will be at home to bottom-of-the-table Blyth Spartans this weekend.