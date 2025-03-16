Matlock Town part company with manager Ryan Cresswell

Ryan Cresswell took over as Matlock boss in September.

Ryan Cresswell has left his role as manager of Matlock Town by mutual consent.

The Gladiators are on a run of ten games without a win, culminating in a 3-0 defeat at fellow strugglers Bamber Bridge on Saturday.

And with Matlock now four points from safety in the NPL Premier Division with seven games remaining, the club have decided to make a change ahead of a crucial run-in.

Cresswell joined the club after the departure of Nicky Law in September, which followed a disastrous start to the season. And despite encouraging form prior to the new year, just one win so far in 2025 has seen the Gladiators remain in danger.

A club statement released on Sunday morning read: “Ryan has worked tirelessly under extremely difficult circumstances since arriving at Matlock Town FC.

“He had to oversee the complete overhaul of a 19-man squad, by accessing an extremely limited market due to most players being under contract at other clubs.

“He has also needed to rely heavily on the loan market, testing promising but untested players at the level whilst having the successful ones recalled by their parent clubs on many occasions.

“His squad, like most, has suffered injuries and suspensions meaning further recruitment was necessary, again in a very limited market. Many of the players available during a season are not playing regular football and so getting them up to match fitness is also often a challenge.

“He at times had to deal with players leaving at their own request, some understandably due to offers at a higher level, along with disciplinary issues as was the case with Sam Essien’s departure. Ryan has always acted in an exemplary and professional fashion.

“The results Ryan has achieved under all of those circumstances and having had to gel a new squad part way into a season have been good. We have averaged 1.4 points per game under Ryan and we are certain that had he received the luxury of a summer recruitment along with a full pre-season, he would have had us challenging at the right end of the table.

“Unfortunately, despite in most cases being extremely difficult to beat, our poor run of results has come at the wrong time in our season and the club felt the only real option after yesterday’s result at Bamber Bridge was to make a change.

“We would like to thank Ryan for his immense efforts over the last few months. He will be sorely missed by everyone at the club.”

The club also confirmed that assistant manager John Rimmington, first team coach Jamie Yates and goalkeeping coach Rich Lawrence have also left the club.

Applications are now being invited for the position of first-team manager. Interested parties should send their CV with a covering letter to [email protected]. The deadline for applications is noon on Tuesday, March 18.