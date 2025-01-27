Matlock boss bursts with pride after draw with ten men

Josh Smith fires home Matlock's second goal against FCUM. Photo: Nick Oates.

​Ryan Cresswell has said he was proud of his players’ efforts after they drew with FC United of Manchester on Saturday despite playing most of the game with ten men.

The Gladiators had Montel Gibson controversially sent off just before half-time, the striker having earlier put Matlock in front before being dismissed for two bookable offences. Match report HERE.

And whilst Cresswell remained diplomatic with regard to those incidents and others in the game that went against his side, he was keen to highlight the positives to come out of the afternoon.

He said: “I’m really proud of the group as they worked their socks off. They deserve all the credit as to a man they put a real shift in.​

"I’m disappointed with the way the game was dealt with from start to finish but I’m not going to let anything deflect from the work rate of that group.

"When we go down to ten men, got our noses in front and were the better side for most of the second-half, then it’s something we’ve got in the dressing room and the lads and the lads are putting a shift in and doing their jobs.

"We played Bamber Bridge here with ten men for a similar amount of time and we played front foot football because if you invite teams on to you at this level then you’re asking for trouble.

"We wanted to take the game to them, not give them time on the ball as they thought they might have and we nullified their opportunities. The only really disappointing thing was their second goal as it came from a corner rather than them cutting us open or finding a killer pass.

"So our lads are gutted, but to be gutted at not getting three points after playing so long with ten men is a testament to them.”

Two loanees impressed, with debutant goalkeeper Adam Hayton performing well having signed late on Friday from Barnsley to replace the injured Rogan Ravenhill, and Accrington defender Josh Smith scoring on just his second start.

Matlock now prepare to go back on the road with a trip to Warrington Rylands this weekend, to face a side who sit just two points above them in the league standings, but Matlock will be without Montel Gibson who will serve his one-match ban after Saturday’s red card.