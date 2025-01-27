Ten-man Matlock held to a draw by FC United of Manchester

Montel Gibson celebrates his goal. Photo: Nick Oates.

Matlock Town had to be content with a 2-2 draw from Saturday’s encounter at home to FC United of Manchester having played half of the game with ten men.

Striker Montel Gibson was proving a key figure in the game, having scored Matlock’s goal and caused problems throughout, but a soft booking was then followed by another after he was adjudged to have held off a United defender with his elbow just before half-time, and he was sent off by referee Gareth Davis who riled home fans with some questionable decisions for much of the encounter.

It means Matlock are now eight games unbeaten at home but this result also leaves them with just one win from their last five games as they still aim to climb the table to potentially mount a late play-off challenge.

The Gladiators controlled most of the early proceedings and after neither side was able to create a solid opening in the first 27 minutes, it was then Gibson who got the opener.

Debutant goalkeeper Adam Hayton, signed on loan from Barnsley due to fellow Tykes loanee Rogan Ravenhill being injured, launched a clearance that two United defenders failed to get underneath which left Gibson with the chance to lob goalkeeper Connor O’Keefe for a fine goal.

However, Gibson then left the pitch to change his boots and attempted to return to the pitch before the referee could allow him to do so, picking up a yellow card in the process.

Remaye Campbell then headed wide for the hosts before United equalised on 34 minutes, as free-kick from deep out on the right found veteran striker Adam Le Fondre who looped a header over Hayton and into the net.

Gibson then blazed a great chance over the top from six yards out before he was then sent off – United defender Matt Grivosti collapsing to the floor holding his face despite video evidence showing Gibson’s arm didn’t make contact that high as he jostled for position to collect a pass, but referee Davis deciding it was a second bookable offence and sending Gibson off.

Nevertheless, the Gladiators still went into half-time in front, as Jake Thompson found Basile Zottos in the penalty area and his ball across the six-yard box reached young on-loan full-back Josh Smith who netted at the back post – the second on-loan Matlock player of that name to score against FCUM this season.

United got back level seven minutes into the second-half, as debutant Dylan Mottley-Henry scored from the rebound after an initial header had hit the crossbar following a corner.

After that, chances became almost non-existent as neither side was able to break the other down, Matlock defending well throughout with a man fewer but struggling to create much from an attacking perspective after their key man was dismissed and Campbell was left to plough a tricky lone furrow up top, the points ultimately shared.