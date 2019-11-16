John Sheridan slams three goals conceded in defeat against bottom club Chorley as "diabolical" and "the worst of the season"

John Sheridan slammed the goals his Chesterfield team conceded in the 3-2 defeat against bottom club Chorley today as "diabolical" and "the worst of the season."

The Spireites were 2-0 down inside 20 minutes following goals from Charles Vernam and Courtney Meppen-Walters.

Curtis Weston got one back in the second-half but a terrible error by Will Evans led to a penalty which Vernam scored for his second of the game.

Scott Boden tapped home from close range with eight minutes to go and almost grabbed a late equaliser but in truth the Spireites did not deserve anything from the game.

It was Chorley's first away win of the season and just their second overall.

Match report: Chesterfield 2 v 3 Chorley: Spireites suffer dreadful home defeat to National League's bottom club at Proact

"We cannot concede the sort of goals we have just conceded because they are absolutely diabolical," Sheridan said.

"It is absolutely ridiculous how you concede those goals.

"The goals we conceded are the goals we were conceding at the early start of the season.

"The lead up to the third goal is possibly one of the worst I have ever seen.

"They are probably the three worst goals we have conceded all season.

"You just cannot give the goals away that we did.

"It is the manner of the goals which is really beating me up."

Can you spot a familiar face among the Chesterfield fans against Chorley

The Spireites boss admitted that complacency was a problem in the first-half in which Town managed just one shot on target.

When asked if the players were too complacent, Sheridan said: "Definitely, and that is because we were playing bottom of the league. I have told them that they (Chorley) are a good footballing side.

"We are not a good enough team to be complacent.

"There were a few players who did not turn up.

"That was a massive game for us that to get the three points and go into the next game against Harrogate still knowing that you have got a game in hand.

"I think we had a go (in the second-half) but I expect that. It is a shame we conceded the third goal when we had them on the back foot.

"There is nothing in this league. Where we are in this league is ridiculous. We are so under performing.

"The performance in the first-half was very flat. There were five or six players who were not at the races in the first-half.

"I feel sorry for when they (the fans) are watching."

But Sheridan stopped short of saying he was embarrassed by the result today when asked by the DT.

He said: "I am not embarrassed because I think the effort was still there. I am just disappointed because we have been defending well and those goals have not been featuring too much over the last five or six games have they? I don't think it is an embarrassing result because that is disrespectful to Chorley."

The Blues were without Josef Yarney today due to a hamstring injury and Gevaro Nepomuceno was not available because of international duty.

Robbie Weir filled in for Yarney at right-back while Joe Rowley played on the left side of midfield instead of Nepomuceno.

"I didn't want to change too much but obviously with Gevaro and Josef Yarney missing (we had) people filling in," Sheridan added.

"Wedgbury and Maguire are still short. They are training but they have not had any game time really.

"I don't think there was too much wrong with the shape of the team I just think people did not turn up today.

"Most of them players had been playing in a team which had won four out of six. We should be a bit confident. I will always try and pick a team to go out and win a game."