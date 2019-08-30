John Sheridan on 'asking' about a player, Scott Boden's left wing role at Stockport County and possible outgoings

Chesterfield manager John Sheridan has revealed that he has 'asked' about signing a new player.

The Town boss has brought in Jermaine McGlashan on loan from Swindon Town and striker Mike Fondop from Wrexham in recent weeks.

One area Sheridan would like to add to is a left-sided midfielder player.

There has been some speculation that Andy Kellett, who has been released by Notts County this week and had a loan spell at Chesterfield in 2017/18, could be a player they are looking at.

Sheridan said: "If I need a player it is probably a left-footed winger or left-sided player. But I have got lots of players. I have got (Anthony) Spyrou and (Tom) Denton coming back next week. I have got a lot of players when fit and available.

"The squad's well strong enough. The chairman has given me everything I have asked for.

"I am not someone cause we are losing all of a sudden I need to get another two or three players.

"I think we have got a good enough team and a good enough strong base of a squad to get us the results that we need to start getting. I think it is just performing better. We are a bit low on confidence. We need to start getting some confidence, a bit of fight in our belly and we will start winning."

He added: "Buch (David Buchanan) has got a knock we will have to assess him. Young Jay is doing really well in training and in the reserves. He is a young lad who is learning the game. I just think attack-minded left-side, left-footer is something that I think we need. I have asked about a player this week. While we have not got one there, there's people who are probably filling in that area probably what they are not ideally comfortable to but they are honest."

Chesterfield boss explains why he has 'tinkered' too much with team this season

In the 2-0 defeat to Stockport County on Monday striker Scott Boden appeared to be operating from the left flank which drew some criticism from Chesterfield fans.

Boden has score four goals in seven games so far this season.

When asked about it, Sheridan said: "He is still playing as a striker. I am playing three up top at Stockport - Scott, big Mike and Jermaine. Scott has got four goals, Fondop has got three so they are doing something right but they need to take care of the ball a lot better for me because a lot of our downfall is giving possession away all over the pitch. That is probably our biggest downfall. We give possession of the ball away too easy. A lot of the time when we are in comfortable possession of it and that is from the front to the back.

"But I have got to think about how we are going to affect the game and think about my players and what are they good at. It's not something I like doing but if we go on and win the game no one looks at him playing there do they? It's cause we lose the game.

"First half we looked very comfortable and the system was brilliant but it did not end up brilliant because we have conceded very soft goals. I know what his (Boden) strengths and weaknesses are and it is important that I put a team out where everyone is comfortable in what we are doing and where we want to go."

We have got an excellent owner here' - John Sheridan gives his thoughts on support he has received from Proact bosses this week

Sheridan said last week that he had been 'honest' with 'one or two' players regarding their future at the club.

Central midfielders Curtis Weston and Sam Wedgbury have both not been involved in the last couple of matchday squads.

On any possible outgoing, Sheridan told the Derbyshire Times: "I have spoken to one or two people and they know they are available. I would never stand in anyone's way.

"There's people who are not even on the bench at the moment or in the team. They are really good lads. None of them give me a problem whatsoever. They train properly. I try and make it that even though they are not playing I involve them as much as I can. I would never disregard someone even if I am trying to get them out. I treat them properly. But I have made it clear to one or two people that if something comes along that suits both parties I would not stand in their way."