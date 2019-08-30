Chesterfield boss explains why he has 'tinkered' too much with team this season

John Sheridan believes he has 'tinkered' too much with Chesterfield's starting line-up so far this season.

Due to a poor start with no wins in the first seven matches, the Spireites boss been forced to constantly change his team to try and find the right formula.

Speaking today at a press conference ahead of the fixture with Dagenham and Redbridge on Saturday, he said: "If I look at myself as a manager - which I always do - I am not frightened to say when I am wrong. Because of the uncertainty of my team and who I am going to play cause no one is standing out telling me that I should be playing week in week out, I have probably messed with my team too much. I am not someone who messes with my team over my management career. It is not something I like doing. I just feel like no one is showing me they should automatically be in the team.

"I have got to look at myself and put a stamp on it and go with what I really think will get us results and get us a performance where we are going to win a game.

"I have got to do that and stay wrong. I feel as though I am a good manager but results-wise at the start of the season are nowhere near good enough."

One aspect Sheridan would like his team to improve is to develop a nasty streak with each other.

"I think we definitely need more devilment in us," the Spireites boss said. "We have got to get on each others backs a little bit more, we really do. Without fighting with each other, without falling out with each other, but we have got to get on each others backs a lot more on the pitch. It is something that is missing. It is missing big time for me. It is something that does not go on a lot now in football. I think you need it, especially with the position we are in now. You just cannot keep letting things go by."

He added: "I have got good players in my team who have had promotions.

"If I am being honest it is not the young players who are making mistakes and the wrong decisions, it is the players who have been around a bit. And that is not a criticism but I have got good experience out on the pitch and we should be dealing with things a lot, lot better.

"I have got a good dressing room. They are all honest lads. They are hurting as well, as am I."

After the defeat to Stockport County on Bank Holiday Monday Sheridan said the current situation is the most difficult period he has experienced as a manager.

And one week on, when asked if that is something that he still thinks, he said: "Yeah. No one is showing me enough to think 'I have got to pick you today'. Not one player. So I have to try and get a system, try and put a team out, stick with it, not mess about too much and whether we play poorly I have got to stick with the beliefs a little bit more in how I want us to play and that is what I am going to do."