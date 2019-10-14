John Sheridan calls for captain Will Evans to be more vocal, praises Curtis Weston, assesses his son's Jay's performance and comments on Chesterfield FC takeover talk

John Sheridan wants captain Will Evans to be more vocal on the pitch.

Evans, 28, was named Chesterfield's Player of the Year last season for his performances at the heart of the defence.

The centre-back took over the captain's armband from Anthony Gerrard last month and he has played all of Town's 16 league matches so far this season.

When asked by the Derbyshire Times how he assess the role he has done as captain so far, Spireites manager Sheridan, said: "When you are a captain you have got to lead from the front.

"He has got to do more talking, he has got the armband on so he has got a bit of responsibility.

"He had a good season last year.

"He has been part of a defence which has let in too many soft goals in.

"He knows he has to do better, likewise with everybody else.

"I put my trust in him and I expect him to do better."

Sheridan added: "I like someone from the back who can see everything as a captain.

"I have got a couple of captains - Smudger (Jonathan Smith), Gerrard and Buchanan and Robbie Weir.

"I just want him to be a bit more vocal because I expect him to command more things from the back.

"He should not want to defend in a game, he should be having everyone around him doing the work for him and that's what good people do and what most good captains do; they talk a good game on the pitch and when they do it makes their job a lot easier.

"I think he appreciates being captain and hopefully he will carry on getting better and better."

Midfielder Curtis Weston scored the opener at AFC Fylde last Tuesday which was his first goal of the season.

He has been in and out of the team all season but has started the last seven matches.

When asked about Weston, Sheridan said: "I thought he was excellent Tuesday.

"One thing I know about Curtis is that he will give 110 per cent.

"I know sometimes he does get a hard time from the supporters but one thing he does is give you 110 per cent all the time.

"I think he has got to do the simple things and make the simple things look a lot easier.

"Sometimes he forces things too many times.

"As a midfield player it is the little things that make you an even better player but I thought Curtis' game against Fylde was the best game he has had since I have come back.

"I thought all the four in midfield were excellent. going forward and backwards, their work effort was brilliant and we need a lot more of that."

Sheridan's son Jay made just his second start of the campaign at left-back and grew into the game as it went on.

"I would rather other people talk about Jay," Sheridan said.

"He is a young lad getting in the team.

"I thought he did well.

"Defensively he has got to learn.

"I am not worried about him on the ball, technically he is very good.

"Defensively he knows he is going to have to stand up for himself and deal with it and on the occasions he had to I thought he did it.

"But he is learning the game, he will make mistakes like most young players.

"He has got good delivery from set-plays but he is part of a team who I just want to go out and win games, whoever is in the side no matter what age you are.

"I don't think he let himself down.

"He was part of a team of a good team performance."

We have reported how a local consortium is in talks with Chesterfield FC over the possibility of buying the club.

But Sheridan said he is only concentrating on trying to win matches.

"I honestly don't get involved in that,2 he said. "I never have done at any club.

"I know that I am not doing my job well enough at the moment.

"All I am bothered about is winning football matches.

"I know it affects a lot of things going on when we are not winning.

"If we are winning (it adds) probably another 1,000 or probably more on the gate.

"It affects people around.

"All I have got to concentrate on is getting the team winning games and it does make life a lot easier for everybody, even you lads (the media) coming to talk to me.

"We are not doing as well as we should be out on the pitch.

"Other people are better qualified to take care of the other things."