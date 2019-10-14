Barrow AFC reject approach from AFC Fylde for manager and Chesterfield FC legend Ian Evatt

Barrow AFC have rejected an approach by AFC Fylde for manager and Spireites legend Ian Evatt.

Evatt, 37, who played more than 200 appearances for Chesterfield across two spells, was appointed Barrow boss in June 2018.

AFC Fylde sacked manager Dave Challinor on Saturday and made an approach for Evatt but has been turned down.

Evatt has guided Barrow up to 4th in the National League after a seven-match winning run while AFC Fylde are fourth bottom.

Wrexham v Chesterfield: Everything you need to know about the Red Dragons ahead of Tuesday's clash

Former Chesterfield and Mansfield Town player Dion Donohue signs for Swindon Town

A club statement released this morning read: "Barrow AFC can confirm that over the weekend we received an approach from AFC Fylde for our manager Ian Evatt.

"The offer was rejected by the club and after speaking with Ian he is 100% committed to Barrow.

"Ian is extremely loyal and honest and would like to put on record he had no interest in speaking with Fylde.

"Ian and his team have worked extremely hard over the last 15 months to get us in this position and in doing so has assembled a great group of players.

He has the unequivocal support of the board and we all believe we can achieve great success this year.

"The numbers coming through the turnstiles has massively encouraged the club as a whole, so let’s now turn our attention to The FA Cup on Saturday and support our manager and his team."