Chief executive Graham Bean to leave Chesterfield FC due to 'ongoing cost-cutting measures'

Graham Bean is set to leave his role as Chesterfield FC chief executive after the less than a year due to 'ongoing cost-cutting measures by the club'.

Mr Bean was appointed chief executive in December 2018.

A club statement this afternoon read: "Chief executive Graham Bean has today been made redundant as a result of ongoing cost-cutting measures being taken by the club.

"Club chiefs would like to place on record their thanks to Graham for his efforts since joining the Spireites last December and wish him all the best for the future."

When Mr Bean was announced as chief executive, club owner, Dave Allen, said: “Graham has a wealth of experience in the running of football clubs and is no stranger to Chesterfield, having been involved with the investigation of former chairman Darren Brown in 2000.”

And Mr Bean said at the time: “As many supporters will know, I have had a number of dealings with Chesterfield FC over the years and take pride in the fact that my investigation into the Darren Brown era, whilst working at the FA, contributed towards the saving of the club and subsequent takeover by the supporters. It is somewhat ironic that I now find myself back here."

