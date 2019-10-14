Chesterfield boss John Sheridan calls for a repeat of AFC Fylde performance against Wrexham

Chesterfield manager John Sheridan is urging his players to put in a repeat of the AFC Fylde performance against Wrexham on Tuesday night.

The Spireites beat The Coasters 3-1 at Mill Farm and travel to fellow strugglers Wrexham tomorrow.

Town sit third bottom of the National League with three wins in 16 matches but can escape the drop zone and overtake the Red Dragons with a win at the Racecourse Ground.

Sheridan now wants his side to pick up some momentum and start climbing the league.

"It (momentum) is something that we need to do because the last couple of games we have picked up points but we have got to do it on a consistent basis," Sheridan said.

"We need to get on a run of winning games and if we can do that with the games coming up before Christmas you just never know.

"You can find yourselves in the mix but we know the importance of getting out of the bottom four, that is our first aim, and then we will see where it takes us because, I will repeat again, we are still very vulnerable in and around the relegation zone.

"Wrexham have got good footballers but we have got to go there off the bounce of beating Fylde away.

"We know on our day we can compete and we can beat most teams.

"All I want is the performance that I got the other night (against Fylde)

"Eight or nine of them gave me seven out of 10 and a couple of them gave me eight out of 10.

"Wrexham will be a tricky game, they are probably in a false position but they are where they are and they know, like us, the importance of winning the game.

"You know if you can go on a run the league is so tight. On paper we have got some big teams (coming up) - Wrexham, Notts County, Yeovil, so we have got some good games, tough games, against teams who were expected to do better - Notts County and Yeovil are going well - I expect Wrexham to end up going on a run like I expect us to see pick up points."

Town switched from a three-man defence to four at the back against Fylde with a diamond formation in midfield.

One of the main downfalls for Chesterfield this season has been a lack of a consistent team selection due to poor performances.

But Sheridan looks set to name an unchanged 11 for the trip to north Wales.

"I just feel 3-5-2 makes us a bit more solid but obviously it hasn't in our performances," Sheridan said. "It did last year. For some reason even with the same players it has not worked this year.

"That performance the other night (against Fylde) shows me I don't have to change too much tomorrow and that is probably the first time I have said that in 16 matches. That is probably the first time where I think 'don't change anything'."

On the win at Fylde, the Spireites boss added: "Results wise and performance wise I thought we deserved to win the game. I know they are struggling but they are still a very good team. To go and perform like we did was very pleasing. The only downside for me was conceding the late goal. It was a good solid performance and if we play like that tomorrow we will have a chance."

As there was not a game last Saturday Chesterfield played Huddersfield Town in a friendly behind closed doors and the squad all got a chance to play 45 minutes.

One of the players who got a run-out was Anthony Gerrard, who has not played since September 7 due to a hamstring injury, but he is contention for a place in the matchday squad tomorrow.

Winger Gevaro Nepomuceno is also back after missing the Fylde win.

But the Spireites will be without striker Anthony Spyrou who was substituted at half-time against Fylde due to injury. However, he could be back for the FA Cup match on Saturday.

Defender David Buchanan is still not available for selection but he is due to start training at the end of the week.

While fellow defender, Laurence Maguire, is still out with an ongoing illness and a timescale has not been put on his return.