'It is quite simple' - Paul Cook reiterates Lucas Covolan warning after Port Vale loanee sees red on debut

Paul Cook has reiterated that goalkeeper Lucas Covolan won’t play for Chesterfield again if he can’t be ‘trusted.’

By Liam Norcliffe
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 1:34 pm

Covolan, on loan for the season from Port Vale, was shown a red card for what appeared to be a deliberate stamp in the first-half of last weekend’s draw at Dorking Wanderers.

In his post-match interview last Saturday, Cook said that Covolan ‘must learn quickly’ or he ‘wouldn’t be at the club’, and the boss repeated those comments at his press conference ahead of facing Aldershot Town this Saturday.

Cook said: “Our players should be aware, and I have spoken about it this week, that the best teams normally have the best disciplinary records. So we have got to manage all of these situations.

Lucas Covolan. Picture: Tina Jenner.

"We are a new team, we have got a lot of new players in, and how long will it take for us to get used to each other only time will tell.

“In the future we must all be able to trust Lucas in goal. If that gets to a stage where we can’t trust Lucas in goal, Lucas won’t play for this football club, it is quite simple.”

Dorking’s manager Marc White described Covolan as ‘volatile’ and suggested that they targeted him.

Cook added: “With respect to us all, if we are all provoked into something then we all would probably react in a different way, won’t we?

“I always thought we went on a football pitch to play football, I did not know we went on a football pitch to provoke people, but that is for other teams to do.

“I try as a manager to concentrate on what I believe to be the good of the game, which is entertaining people, scoring goals and winning matches.”

