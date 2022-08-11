Chesterfield attempt to get defender's ban overturned before Aldershot Town match

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The left-back was sent off on his debut in the draw at Dorking Wanderers last Saturday after being shown two yellows by referee Wayne Cartmel.

It means the former Doncaster Rovers man is set to be suspended for this weekend’s home game against Aldershot Town.

Horton’s second yellow, deep into stoppage time, was awarded for apparent time-wasting, but video replays show he was not really involved in the incident.

Spireites boss Paul Cook. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Normally, clubs cannot appeal yellow cards, but there have been cases which have been overturned in cases of mistaken identity.

“We have got one or two injuries around but that is the same as every other club,” manager Paul Cook said ahead of Saturday’s match.

“We have also got the suspensions from last week.

“With Branden’s, we have been trying to make some kind of logic out of a totally illogical situation where a lad has been sent off that has just nothing to do with the lad.

"Whether we can get that overturned or not remains to be seen, there are different sorts of conversations going on.

“You can’t have referees making mistakes like that and it costing the club, that is not correct, it can’t be correct, and it is something that we are still knocking on the door about.”

When asked if he was hopeful that Horton’s second yellow might be scrapped, Cook said he was not.

He added: “But you know what I would like more than anything? Maybe an apology from the referee.