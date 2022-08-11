Chesterfield set to announce signing of new goalkeeper ahead of Aldershot Town clash

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spireites are in desperate need of another senior stopper with Lucas Covolan suspended for the next three matches after his red card at Dorking Wanderers.

Covolan’s red means he will sit out the fixtures against Aldershot Town, Wrexham and Notts County.

Asked by the DT how the search for a new keeper was coming along ahead of Saturday’s home clash against Aldershot, Cook said: “I think we have concluded the search. I am sure the club will be making an announcement today on that matter.

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I think as all our supporters can understand, to get a keeper to come in and possibly be just cover for three games is nearly impossible so we have been put in a really difficult situation and we are going to try and make the best of that situation.”

Cook would not be drawn on whether the new goalkeeper is coming in on a permanent or a loan, but reiterated that he expects an announcement to be made soon.