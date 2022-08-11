'Active at both ends of market' - Chesterfield boss Paul Cook on latest transfer activity at Spireites

The Spireites have made 12 additions this summer, with a goalkeeper also set to be announced.
For more new faces to arrive, a couple may have to leave.
Cook said: “The squad is building up a little bit heavier than we want it to be, we would have expected one or two lads to possibly leave, possibly go out on loan, and these are the things we are working on.
Most Popular
-
1
Latest National League transfers as Scunthorpe United, Southend United and York City all do business
-
2
Chesterfield set to announce signing of new goalkeeper ahead of Aldershot Town clash
-
3
'Frailties' - Aldershot Town boss highlights weaknesses ahead of Chesterfield visit
-
4
Former Sheffield United and Wealdstone striker signs for Matlock Town ahead of new season
-
5
Chesterfield attempt to get defender's ban overturned before Aldershot Town match
“I do feel the squad is one or two players short in certain positions of where we need to strengthen but we have to work to budgets like everybody else and sometimes we have to adhere to that.
“As a club we are actively working at both ends of the market, with maybe one or two going out, and certainly one or two still coming in to strengthen us and what I believe would make us a lot stronger team.”
One of the players who could go out on loan is striker Danny Rowe, who is working his way back after a long time out.
Meanwhile, Cook confirmed a decision to bring the Barnet game forward by a day at the end of this month was done to give them an extra time to rest before facing Altrincham over the bank holiday weekend.
He added: “It now allows us time to rest and recover to go to Altrincham on Monday. Every point is golden, especially if you want to be successful, so preparation for all of our games is something we look deeply into. Match preparation is huge and that extra day for the Altrincham game is vital.”