'Active at both ends of market' - Chesterfield boss Paul Cook on latest transfer activity at Spireites

For more new faces to arrive, a couple may have to leave.

Cook said: “The squad is building up a little bit heavier than we want it to be, we would have expected one or two lads to possibly leave, possibly go out on loan, and these are the things we are working on.

The Spireites are still looking to strenghthen the squad. Picture: Paul Cook.

“I do feel the squad is one or two players short in certain positions of where we need to strengthen but we have to work to budgets like everybody else and sometimes we have to adhere to that.

“As a club we are actively working at both ends of the market, with maybe one or two going out, and certainly one or two still coming in to strengthen us and what I believe would make us a lot stronger team.”

One of the players who could go out on loan is striker Danny Rowe, who is working his way back after a long time out.

Meanwhile, Cook confirmed a decision to bring the Barnet game forward by a day at the end of this month was done to give them an extra time to rest before facing Altrincham over the bank holiday weekend.