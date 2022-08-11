Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The striker missed most of last season with a health issue.

The 32-year-old had an operation in the summer and has now returned to training.

“You have got to feel so sorry for Danny for what he has been through,” boss Paul Cook said.

“Football injuries are probably acceptable, but to have a situation like Danny’s is really tough both physically and mentally for a player.

"Danny is coming back now, he is integrating into training.

"We must have a plan for Danny because he is six weeks behind the rest of the players.”

Rowe did not feature in any of the pre-season matches so a loan move could prove beneficial in helping him get match-fit.

The forward returned at the end of last season, scoring against Halifax in the play-offs, but suffered a setback later in that game and was taken to hospital.

"Getting Danny up to speed as quickly as we can, whatever way that looks, is so important for us because a fit Danny Rowe is a massive asset for any club in our division,” Cook explained.

"Danny’s fitness is through no fault of Danny’s at all.

"So we have got a period of time now, whether that is here or whether we look at getting Danny out on loan, possibly, to play some games which is something that we might do.

"One of the problems that we have is we don’t have a reserve team so some of our lads can’t go periods of time without playing.