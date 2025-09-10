Title-winning defender left out of Chesterfield squad submitted to EFL
The Spireites have filled 18 of the 22 senior places available, meaning there are four spots left open for either free transfers or for players who are already at the club but who are maybe injured or currently out of favour. Goalkeepers and players who are under the age of 21 do not need to be registered.
Ryheem Sheckleford, Matt Dibley-Dias and Luke Butterfield have not been included on the Blues’ list. The latter two are currently out injured.
Clubs will be asked to submit a new list at the end of the January transfer window. In some circumstances, like the injury crisis Chesterfield had last season, clubs are allowed to register new players before then but only if they already on the books at the club or if they are a free agent.
SQUAD LIST
1. James Berry
2. Lee Bonis
3. Connor Cook
4.Vontae Daley Campbell
5. Ronan Darcy
6. Armando Dobra
7. Dylan Duffy
8. Chey Dunkley
9 John Fleck
10. LewisGordon
11. Will Grigg
12. Jamie Grimes
13. Adam Lewis
14. Liam Mandeville
15. Dilan Markanday
16. Kyle McFadzean
17. Tom Naylor
18. Ryan Stirk
UNDER-21 PLAYERS
1. Will Dickson
2. Gunner Elliott
3. Liam Jessop
4. Ashton Rinaldo
5. Devan Tanton