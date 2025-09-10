Ryheem Sheckleford.

Chesterfield have submitted their official squad list to the English Football League.

The Spireites have filled 18 of the 22 senior places available, meaning there are four spots left open for either free transfers or for players who are already at the club but who are maybe injured or currently out of favour. Goalkeepers and players who are under the age of 21 do not need to be registered.

Ryheem Sheckleford, Matt Dibley-Dias and Luke Butterfield have not been included on the Blues’ list. The latter two are currently out injured.

Clubs will be asked to submit a new list at the end of the January transfer window. In some circumstances, like the injury crisis Chesterfield had last season, clubs are allowed to register new players before then but only if they already on the books at the club or if they are a free agent.

SQUAD LIST

1. James Berry

2. Lee Bonis

3. Connor Cook

4.Vontae Daley Campbell

5. Ronan Darcy

6. Armando Dobra

7. Dylan Duffy

8. Chey Dunkley

9 John Fleck

10. LewisGordon

11. Will Grigg

12. Jamie Grimes

13. Adam Lewis

14. Liam Mandeville

15. Dilan Markanday

16. Kyle McFadzean

17. Tom Naylor

18. Ryan Stirk

UNDER-21 PLAYERS

1. Will Dickson

2. Gunner Elliott

3. Liam Jessop

4. Ashton Rinaldo

5. Devan Tanton