"I have not come here to fail" vows Chesterfield manager

"I have not come here to fail."

That is the message from Chesterfield manager John Sheridan after a disappointing start to the season with no wins in seven.

The Spireites, positioned 22nd in the National League, face a Proact double-header with Dagenham and Redbridge on Saturday and then FC Halifax Town on Tuesday.

"It is a disappointing start to the season," Sheridan said.

"The Stockport game was a lot of what has happened already.

"First half I never felt danger, I never felt uncomfortable, I felt we were playing alright. We should have been in the lead. Stockport did not cause us any problems.

"Stockport directors and chairman said we are the best team they have played in the first half.

"I think the 1,000 fans we had there thought 'we are going to go on and win this'.

"Going in at half-time (I was) thinking there is a good chance we can get the first win of the season. The players felt that. Then we go out and typical of us and typical of a lot of what has happened throughout the games we have had. Ten seconds (after half-time), I had only just sat down in my seat, and we go a goal down.

"And the performance just gets flatter and we seemed to struggle to try to get ourselves back in the game and concede the second and obviously game over.

"Disappointing result, disappointing for everyone concerned. Good support there. It is something we have got to try and turn around. Me as a manager, the players as well. We have got to look at ourselves."

Sheridan returned as Chesterfield manager in January and led the club to mid-table after being involved in a relegation battle for most of last season.

And the 54-year-old has made it clear he has not come back to the Proact to struggle in the National League.

"I want to make one thing clear and I want everyone to know is that I have not come here to fail," he said. "I have not come here to fail but our results and our performances and how we are going about the start of the season is nowhere near good enough.

"But I still feel positive that I can turn it around. It is easy for me to say but I really do think that. It is something we have got to work hard at and turn it around as quick as we can.

"We have got to work hard, roll our sleeves up, take what comes our way - which is expected - let's not kid ourselves we are expected to get a bit of grief and that's what happens and you have just got to get on with it and show you are strong enough to turn it around."

Strikers Tom Denton and Anthony Spyrou have not been available this season due to injury but it is hoped they will be back next weekend.

Sheridan said: "They are not involved for Saturday and Tuesday. But I would like to think they are going to be pushing for next weekend. Hopefully they are both going to start training next week. Anthony is still getting his treatment down at Norwich. Both of them are coming on okay but obviously they have been out a while and need to get up to match tempo. They will be two good additions and we have missed them both but I have got to concentrate on the Dagenham game and the Halifax game."

Peter Taylor's Dagenham and Redbridge side are the opposition on Saturday and they have recorded three wins, three losses and one draw from their seven matches.

"Dagenham are a good team," Sheridan said. "They have got a really good manager who I think a lot of, Peter Taylor. He is very experienced. He is a top bloke as well. I have got a lot of time for him. He knows the game inside out.

"They have started okay. They have had good results. Anyone coming to play us will look at us and think 'listen, let's get at Chesterfield. They might have a soft centre to them and they struggle at home. They are vulnerable at home'. Those coming to play us at the moment can't wait. We have got to make it difficult and go into the game thinking we are going to win the game. We might need a little bit of luck to win the game."