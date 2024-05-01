The Reds lost on penalties to Boston United, who then went on to beat Scunthorpe in the same manner and reach the final to take on Brackley Town this weekend.

And despite seeing his side fall in the play-offs for the second season running, Heath told the club’s media channels he’s proud of what they’ve achieved.

He said: “Everybody’s galvanised each other and it’s been a remarkable season again.

"We’ve got into the play-offs for two consecutive seasons now and when you see that advantages probably 18 other clubs have on us, we’ve done remarkably well.

"It’s not just budget, it’s infrastructure, it’s the amount of personnel the clubs have on their staff, but what we can do is get a group of players together that first and foremost want to play for this football club and want to work hard, work hard for each other and be part of something.

"If you get a group like that and they’re all pulling in the same direction – which isn’t the same at a lot of clubs – then we’ll do well.”

Several players from the current squad have committed to remain with the club for next season, which Heath believes is crucial.

He said: “It’s massively important. We have to make sure we get players signed on and we’ll be offering deals shortly to the players who haven’t yet signed on. We’ll also then be looking to recruit virtually straight away.”