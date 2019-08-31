Glynn Snodin gives his assessment of Chesterfield's draw with Dagenham and Redbridge

Chesterfield assistant manager Glynn Snodin praised the second half fightback from the Spireites to draw with Dagenham and Redbridge at the Proact.

The visitors were ahead at half-time through Joan Luque but Mike Fondop equalised for Chesterfield with 20 minutes to go.

The draw means Town have not won in their opening eight matches and are 22nd in the National League.

Snodin said: "I thought first half we must have had 30 to 35 minutes of the game. I thought we were controlling it, but I think because the way things are going you still have that anxiety and you can feel it in the players and until that win comes and they get one and the next one then that will stop.

"We just wondered how he (Luque) got in so easy when we are playing with three centre-halves in there and they have come through the middle of the goal.

"It is difficult to take when you see that happening.

"It could have been better on our side.

"We thought we put a lot of balls in the box but again did not really work the 'keeper and that's what we were looking for especially in the second 45 minutes.

"We told them (at half-time) not to be nervous, go out and play and enjoy yourselves and to be fair they did that.

"It is no good lying and sulking. You have got to dig in at times and make sure you go out and give everything for themselves, the manager, the fans and their families. You let everybody down when you don't do that."

He added: "We have got to keep fighting and working on the training field.

"They (the players) are frustrated that they did not win.

"I have not seen a great team yet that has come and run us over. We have given teams games.

"It is matter of all sticking together

"We will fight and hopefully next week we will get the three points."

Goalkeeper Luke Coddington made his fist start for Chesterfield and produced a couple of smart stops to keep Dagenham out.

"He looked agile," Snodin said. "He did not know he was playing until he came in today so credit to him in what he did."

Sheridan brought on Liam Mandeville and Jermaine McGlashan early in the second half and the pair had a big impact on the game, adding more energy and pace in the midfield area.

Snodin said: "I thought they were very good, the pair of them.

"They are good players when they are running at players and they came on and did the job."

Fondop has now scored four goals in four games for Town since signing for the club earlier this month.

On Fondop, Snodin said: "I've seen strikers before at top level being quiet in a game and then all of a sudden they are there and they get you the points.

"Hopefully he continues doing what he is doing. Sometimes he will frustrate you with his hold-up play but when the ball goes in the box you know he is there and he is a threat."

Laurence Maguire started at left wing-back for the injured David Buchanan and he put in a strong performance including providing the cross for Fondop's goal.

"I thought he was different class," Snodin. "I thought him and Joe Rowley on the left side were very good."

And on Buchanan's injury, Snodin added: "He had a bad tackle here on Saturday (against Barrow) and then he gets one again Monday (against Stockport) so I think he is going to take a few weeks now to recover from it."