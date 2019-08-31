Chesterfield 1 v 1 Dagenham and Redbridge: Fondop's header rescues draw for Spireites as winless run extends to eight matches

Mike Fondop's superb second half header earned Chesterfield a draw against Dagenham and Redbridge at the Proact - but their winless run now stands at eight matches.

In what was an uneventful first half, the visitors opened the scoring through Joan Luque on 35 minutes and led at the break.

Town levelled with 20 minutes to go through Fondop's powerful header.

But Chesterfield could not find a second and their winless run extends to eight matches.

In the build-up to this match Proact bosses said Sheridan had '100 per cent support of everyone at the club' after starting the season winless in seven.

Sheridan himself had admitted that he had 'tinkered' with his starting line-up too much and said he had 'massive belief' that he would turn things around.

The Spireites boss made three changes from the defeat at Stockport County on Monday with goalkeeper Luke Coddington making his first for Chesterfield since signing in the summer.

While Robbie Weir replaced Jermaine McGlashan in midfield and defender Haydn Hollis came in for the injured David Buchanan.

First half

Chesterfield edged the opening 25 minutes with Scott Boden heading over from an in-swinging free-kick from Joe Rowley.

Rowley's 25-yard free-kick was then deflected over the bar as the Spireites made a fairly bright start.

However, both teams were guilty giving possession far too easily.

With ten minutes to go before half-time, the away side took the lead.

Luque took advantage of a wide open gap in the Chesterfield defence to slot the ball past Coddington inside the box.

Dagenham almost doubled their lead before half-time with Coddington saving from Joe Quigley from close range and then tipping Luque's long-range strike around the post.

From the resulting corner, Daggers captain Kenny Clark saw his scuffed effort comfortably saved by Coddington.

It has been an uneventful first-half which no team deserved to be in front.

Second half

Seven minutes into the second half Sheridan made his first change with striker Liam Mandeville replacing midfielder Robbie Weir.

McGlashan was the introduced before the hour mark in place of Josef Yarney.

Luque tried his luck again from distance and Coddington did well to turn his 25-yard effort around the post.

With 20 minutes to go, Chesterfield levelled the score.

Fondop superbly powered home a header for his fourth goal in four games after Maguire whipped in a cross from the left.

The Spireites upped the pressure in search of a second goal and won a couple of corners.

But it was the visitors who nearly found the net next but Coddington tipped over a looping header by Alexander McQueen.

Sheridan's men responded with a chance of their when Mandeville's free-kick from the edge of the box went inches wide.

Maguire went close with a header in injury-time but the Spireites could not find the winner.

Chesterfield (3-5-2): Coddington, Yarney (McGlashan, 57), Evans, Gerrard (c), Hollis, Maguire, Weir (Mandeville, 52), Smith, Rowley, Fondop, Boden. Subs: Jalal, Mandeville, McGlashan, Sheridan, Weston.

Dagenham and Redbridge (3-5-2): Justham, Gordon (Wright, 73), Onariase, Croll, Clark (c), McQueen, Brundle, Balanta (Dobson,86) Quigley (Grant, 82), Luque, Phipps. Subs: Wright, Robinson, Grant, Wood, Dobson.

Referee: Aaron Jackson

Attendance: 3,708 (76 away)