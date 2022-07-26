The 31-year-old has made 40 appearances since signing for the club in January 2021 under then manager James Rowe.

The centre-back still has two more years to run on a new contract that he signed in November 2021 but he is not part of Paul Cook’s plans and an ‘agreement’ has now been reached for him to leave.

The no-nonsense defender, who is thought to be one of the higher earners at the club, was placed on the transfer list at the end of last season along with Laurence Maguire, Calvin Miller and Akwasi Asante.

Gavin Gunning has departed the Spireites.

Speaking about transfer-listed players on the club’s We Are Sailing Podcast, chairman Mike Goodwin explained: “Things are progressing, not as fast as we would like on some of the fronts.

“The Gavin Gunning one, I think will come to completion very, very quickly now. I think we have reached an agreement with Gavin and he will leave the club.”

Gunning played an instrumental part in Chesterfield reaching National League play-offs in the 2020/2021 season, wearing the captain’s armband on many occasions.

But last season he struggled with injuries and was restricted to just 20 appearances.

As well as Chesterfield, ‘Mad Gav’ has also most notably played for Dundee United and Forest Green Rovers.

With Gunning set to leave and should Maguire also depart, it would mean that Jamie Grimes would be the Blues’ only natural left-sided centre-back.