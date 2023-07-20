Chesterfield have made four summer signings so far and it’s no secret that they are looking to add one or two more, and winger Michael Jacobs, 31, is rumoured to be a possible target.

The former Northampton Town, Derby County, Wolves, Wigan Athletic and Portsmouth man, who has scored 72 goals in 478 career appearances, is a free agent after leaving Fratton Park at the end of last season.

Spireites manager Paul Cook has brought a handful of players who have worked under him before to Chesterfield, and Jacobs would be another to add to the list. Cook had Jacobs during his time at the Latics and came close to signing him when he was boss at Ipswich Town.

Michael Jacobs, pictured left, in action for Portsmouth. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Talking recently about a failed move to Ipswich in summer 2021, Jacobs, who has won the League One title three times, said: “I’ve spent a lot of my career successfully with Paul and as soon as he said would I be interested? It was a matter of time just to get it done.”

However, Spireites coach Danny Webb, denied that Jacobs has been training with the Blues when asked by BBC Radio Sheffield following the 1-0 defeat to Derby County on Wednesday night.