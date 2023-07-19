Chesterfield run Derby County close in pre-season clash - how the action unfolded

James Collins headed the winner just after the hour-mark, after meeting Joe Ward’s inviting cross six-yards out.

In the first-half, Collins had a first-half penalty saved by Harry Tyrer, who made amends after tripping Max Bird in the box.

The result means Town have only just been edged out by Premier League, Championship and League One opposition in the last three games.

Harry Tyrer saved James Collins' penalty in the first-half. Picture: Tina Jenner.

It was an action-packed start to the match with Will Grigg forcing Josh Vickers to parry after a mistake by Eiran Cashin inside 35 seconds.

And before the five-minute mark the Rams, who had named a strong line-up, were awarded a penalty when Spireites goalkeeper Tyrer tripped Bird in the area after taking a heavy touch. But the Everton loanee redeemed himself by saving Collins’ spot-kick.

The entertainment continued as Armando Dobra had a shot blocked and then Tyrer kept out a long-range strike from Nathaniel Mendez-Laing while Tyrone Williams was down injured.

Ollie Banks had two shots, one he dragged wide and another which was blocked, either side of a half-chance for Mendez-Laing at the near post which he prodded wide.

Both sides then went close from set-pieces as Cashin nodded wide after sneaking around the back from Connor Hourihane’s delivery. And soon after, Williams glanced over from Liam Mandeville’s free-kick.

Ryan Colcough had run at the Rams defence throughout the half, and his blast over the bar was the lack of the action before the break.

Just like against the Owls and the Blades, Chesterfield could be more than happy with their work in the opening 45.

Both sides were unchanged at half-time as they aim to build-up their minutes ahead of the new season.

Dobra and Curtis Nelson went into the book early in the second-half after the pair clashed and then Colclough was yellow carded for a blatant trip on Mendez-Laing.

The first goal came on 63 minutes when Collins made up for his penalty saved by heading home Ward’s inviting cross from the right.

Substitute Jeff King almost equalised immediately after but his curling free-kick was well tipped wide by Joe Wildsmith, who also claimed a looping header from Grigg moments later.

Chesterfield’s new trialist goalkeeper, yet to be officially named, replaced Tyrer for the final 20 minutes, and he settled any early nerves with a good catch from a deep corner. There was also another run-out for fellow trialist Harley Curtis, who is expected to sign.

In the last 10 minutes, Dobra glanced a header wide after arriving late in the box to meet King’s excellent cross and Joe Quigley later had two efforts blocked.

Overall, it was another good performance and workout for the Spireites, who travel to Accrington Stanley this Saturday.