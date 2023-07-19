News you can trust since 1855
Former Solihull Moors goalkeeper on trial at Chesterfield

Former Solihull Moors goalkeeper Ryan Boot is on trial at Chesterfield.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 19th Jul 2023, 22:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 22:06 BST
Ryan Boot.

The 28-year-old, who is a free agent after opting not to sign a new deal at Solihull, came on for the final 20 minutes of the 1-0 defeat to Derby County on Wednesday night.

Boot, who has been capped by England C, has been at Moors for the last five years, recording 72 clean sheets in 206 appearances. He won the supporters’ player of the season in 2021.

"I said a while ago that we were probably looking to get a goalie in to be a rival to Harry (Tyrer) and he could be the one, we will wait and see” coach Danny Webb said at full-time.

"He (Boot) showed some glimpses today of why he has been a regular National League top three or four standout goalkeeper for the last three or four seasons, he knows what he is doing.

"I presume he will play a part at Accrington on Saturday. I don’t think anything will be decided before then.”

