'Coup' - former Chesterfield midfielder signs for Woking
The 30-year-old was let go by the Spireites this summer after two years at the club.
He had not played for more than a year due to injury before his departure.
Woking finished in the play-offs last season but lost out in the elimination round.
“Firstly, this coup is purely down to the backing I receive from Drew, John and the club board. They have once again entrusted me – and their own eyes – and moved ‘off-plan’ to authorise the signing of Emmanuel,” Woking manager Darren Sarll said. “We are very lucky to have their backing and support.
"Emmanuel and I have quite an extensive history and he is an individual I know as well as any person I currently work with.“Emmanuel has resorted to type in regard to his determination to regain his fitness, re-establish himself as the robust and resilient footballer he is, and he deserves credit and opportunity through those qualities.”
He added: “In truth, it has been an unexpected one, but his training and pre-season performances have made it impossible for this football club to ignore his presence. It means the midfield has depth now that most Woking fans will not have seen before and ensures we have resources that serve us throughout a very long campaign.”