The 30-year-old was let go by the Spireites this summer after two years at the club.

He had not played for more than a year due to injury before his departure.

Woking finished in the play-offs last season but lost out in the elimination round.

Manny Oyeleke. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

“Firstly, this coup is purely down to the backing I receive from Drew, John and the club board. They have once again entrusted me – and their own eyes – and moved ‘off-plan’ to authorise the signing of Emmanuel,” Woking manager Darren Sarll said. “We are very lucky to have their backing and support.

"Emmanuel and I have quite an extensive history and he is an individual I know as well as any person I currently work with.“Emmanuel has resorted to type in regard to his determination to regain his fitness, re-establish himself as the robust and resilient footballer he is, and he deserves credit and opportunity through those qualities.”