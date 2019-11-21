Former Chesterfield FC striker Armand Gnanduillet linked with a move to Championship club

Former Spireites striker Armand Gnanduillet is being linked with a move to a Championship club in the January transfer window.

The 27-year-old, who played for Chesterfield between 2013 and 2016, is apparently attracting interest from Derby County, according to Football Insider.

If the Rams did succeed in signing the forward, he could partner former England and Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in attack, who is joining the club in January on an 18-month contract as a player/coach.

While he was at Chesterfield Gnanduillet struggled for first-team football and was sent out on loan by then Spireites manager Paul Cook.

The forward is currently at League One Blackpool and has scored 10 goals so far this season in the league.

His current contract at Bloomfield Road is set to expire next summer so the Tangerines may decide to let him go in January for a fee rather than lose him for free in 2020.

