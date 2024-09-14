Port Vale boss Darren Moore said their clean sheet against ‘excellent’ Chesterfield was a ‘feather in their cap.’

The Valiants saw off the Spireites 1-0 in a match the visitors didn’t manage a single shot on target.

Town put in their worst performance of the season but the hosts were well-organsied and tough to breakdown.

"It was a huge team effort today,” Moore told BBC Radio Stoke. “I am just so pleased that we saw a committed team performance against a really good opposition, excellent opposition, and a team who will certainly be there or thereabouts. I think the work that Cooky has done with his group of players has been tremendous so we knew we had to be at our level best today. To stop Cooky’s team from scoring goals is a great feather in our cap because his teams score goals, they are very creative and they ask questions, but their shot count was none on target today. Even though it was 1-0, I thought it was an entertaining game. I think we had the better chances, for sure.”

Port Vale manager Darren Moore.

Vale had only won one of their previous 14 home league fixtures but on this performance they should win plenty more.

Moore added: “We are really pleased to get the three points at Vale Park in front of our own fans. We spoke about it at the start of the season and we have had three really difficult teams here but we managed to get it done today.

"It was a closely fought game. We took the chance that presented itself in the first-half and then in the second-half it was an evenly fought contest and we came out on top.

"It was a game that was hotly contested by both sides, I just thought it was a game that we shaded, but on the balance of the game I thought we deserved it in the end.”