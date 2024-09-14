Chesterfield edged out by Port Vale and lose Will Grigg to injury - report

Chesterfield lost 1-0 to Port Vale in a match they failed to register a single shot on target.

The Spireites, who lost Will Grigg to injury in the first-half, fell behind on 11 minutes when Ethan Chislett finished one-on-one with the visitors appealing for offside.

Town edged possession but could only create a couple of half chances against a well-drilled Vale side.

Grigg’s injury will be a concern given the Blues’ lack of options in that area. The striker went down in a lot of pain and took his boot off as he hobbled towards the tunnel.

But, overall, Chesterfield probably didn’t do enough to get a result as they suffered their second defeat of the season.

There were two changes to the Spireites’ line-up from the win against Grimsby Town last weekend with Chey Dunkley returning from his one-match ban to replace Jamie Grimes, while Jenson Metcalfe made his first start since signing on loan from Everton, with the suspended Darren Oldaker dropping out. None of Grimes, new signing John Fleck or Vontae Daley-Campbell made the bench.

The hosts, meanwhile, who came into this clash with just one home league win in 14, were unchanged from their 4-1 victory at Newport County.

Vale were the better side in the first-half, particularly in the first 20 minutes. Their high pressing caused the Spireites a lot of problems and they took an early lead when Chislett finished one-on-one past Ryan Boot despite a suspicion of offside.

The lively Chislett almost doubled the lead with a curling strike on the angle but Boot parried to safety and he threatened again later on but his header went over.

Midway through the first 45 Town settled down, winning four successive corners, but they failed to test home stopper Connor Ripley in a half in which they gave possession away cheaply and their build-up play was too slow. To be fair to Vale, they cut off Chesterfield’s usual passing channels and won the ball back quickly. Metcalfe had been the Spireites’ brightest spark, playing some lovely passes off both feet.

The Blues, perhaps fortunate not to be further behind, suffered an injury blow they could have really done without when Grigg hobbled off, removing one of his boots, suggesting a foot or ankle injury, and he was replaced by Kane Drummond.

Early in the second-half, Benicio struck straight at Boot after breaking into the box, while Chesterfield had a chance of their own when Dilan Markanday’s cross was met by James Berry at the back post on the volley, but it was deflected behind for a corner as the Spireites showed signs of offering more of a threat.

Vale’s high press was still a danger, though, with Lorent Tolaj curling wide, after winning the ball deep in Town’s half.

Paul Cook brought Liam Mandeville on for Berry, with Markanday moving over to the right, with 25 minutes of normal time remaining.

With 15 to go, Chesterfield were still guilty of giving the ball away, but Vale deserved credit for their snappiness in the tackle.

Whilever it remained 1-0 the Spireites had hope of pinching a point, but with 80 minutes played they had not had a shot on target.

Cook’s attacking options off the bench were limited, as he made a triple sub late on, in a bid to get an equaliser.

There were nine minutes added due to stoppages in play for injuries to Vale’s Jesse Debrah and Connor Hall, but Town could not find a way past a well-organised Vale outfit and deservedly fell to a defeat.

Chesterfield: Boot; Tanton, Naylor, Dunkley, Gordon; Banks (Jones, 83), Metcalfe (Araujo, 83); Markanday (Jacobs, 83), Dobra, Berry (Mandeville, 65); Grigg.

Unused subs: Thompson, Williams.