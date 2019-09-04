FC Halifax Town manager says Chesterfield 'will be up there' come the end of the season

FC Halifax Town manager Pete Wild believes Chesterfield will be up near the top of the table come the end of the season.

Wild, formerly of Oldham Athletic, was speaking after his side ran out 3-2 winners at the Proact on Tuesday night.

The defeat for the Spireites means they have not won in their first nine matches of the season and are 22nd in the National League.

Giving his assessment of the match, Wild said: "I thought first half we looked really well, we did things right, but I still felt we were a little bit sloppy so at half time I demanded more because I felt we were sloppy in and out of possession.

"We came out second half and got the goal at the right time but then sat off them and let them back in the game.

"We went too deep and panicked a little bit.

"The team have shown resilience again and found a way to win.

"You've got to remember we have played nine games in four-and-a-half weeks and we are still putting our bodies on the line, we are still running through brick walls to get results so I have got to have a balancing act. Yes, I am disappointed with the way the game ended but I am really proud of the resilience we have shown week in, week out.

"We got over the line in the end."

He added: "It is a foul for their second goal - there was a push on the 'keeper. Referee has not give it unfortunately.

"In the last four minutes I thought we saw the game out well."

Wild worked with Sheridan at Oldham Athletic and believes he has what it takes to turn Chesterfield's poor form around.

"I have worked with John three times," Wild said. "John is a really good manager and has taught me a lot over my career. I know John will get it right given time and he will get the right players in.

"It was important to come here and get a result because I know Chesterfield will hit a run of form and they will be up there come the end of the season.

"I think they (Chesterfield) just did not get going and hopefully we did not let them get going first half. They put a lot of pressure on us later on in the game and easily could have nicked a point in the game so I am really pleased with my team that we held out.

"John is a top, top manager and he has proven that in the league across his career and John will get it right because he knows what it takes to get it right. They've not had the best of starts but he will get it right because he has that experience."