'I'm fighting to turn this club around' says frustrated Chesterfield boss John Sheridan after defeat to Halifax

Frustrated Chesterfield boss John Sheridan stressed that he is 'fighting to turn the club around' after another National League defeat.

A second half fightback wasn't enough for the Spireites as the 3-2 loss saw them make it nine National League games without a win.

Sheridan held a bemused figure following the final whistle and urged his team to get a grip and turn a corner ahead of Saturday's clash with Bromley.

He said: "As manager, I'm finding it very difficult to speak at the moment. To not win a game in nine games with the players we've got?

“Whatever personnel i'm putting out, we should be winning games comfortably. I'm so confused.

"We've got good enough players to be making the game a lot easier.

“I always look at myself because I'm drained at the moment, the supporters are drained.

"I'm not saying this to get on the supporters side they must be drained. We give teams goals and starts.

"I've walked out the changing room and nobody has said a word. We've asked them questions and nobody gives us answers. All I can do is just keep going.

"We're not winning, we're not playing well. We always finish strongly because we're behind and we have to.

"If you think the ball is coming back a lot, get a grip of each other. I'm talking about players that have played the game. I'm talking about players that have played 300 games, 400 games so i'm finding it difficult to watch."

Sheridan understands there will be speculation surrounding his future the longer the struggling Spireites go without a win.

He added: "I won't be going anywhere, I'm fighting for my life at the minute, I'm fighting to turn this club around. I haven't come here to be a failure. The chairman hasn't brought me here to fail.

"I've got an assistant manager with me who has coached in the Premiership. He's too good to be here. He's too good to coach these players. They don't appreciate what they've got.

"To not win a game in this league, we're failing big time. I'll look in the mirror and think 'what are you doing John, you're the manager of this team'.

"I've said to the players, they need to look straight in each others eyes and say 'are you doing it?' because we're not.

"I don't mind being critical of myself and the team. I have to be critical because we're not performing.

"A club like this and the supporters do not deserve us not winning a game in the National League for nine games."

By Ben Ramsdale