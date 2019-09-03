Chesterfield 2 v 3 FC Halifax Town: Player ratings as the Spireites' winless run goes on

FC Halifax Town ran out winners over Chesterfield at the Proact tonight.

Here's our player ratings as the Spireites' winless run is extended to nine matches...

Luke Coddington. 5. Perhaps could have narrowed the angle quicker for the first goal and the ball went under his body for Halifax's third.

Jermaine McGlashan. 6. Had the beating of former Spireite Jerome Binnom-Williams and assisted Fondop for the goal. Was surprisingly subbed on 60 mins.

Will Evans. 5. Not great in possession and had his hands full with McAlinden and Sho-Silva.

Anthony Gerrard. 5. Too slow on the ball and doesn't look up to match fitness yet. Did make one excellent block from McAlinden's shot at 1-3.

Haydn Hollis. 4. Poor in possession and caught out of position numerous times. Subbed on 70 minutes.

Laurence Maguire. 5. Caught out for the first goal with the ball in behind. Tried to get forward down the left but to little effect.

Jonathan Smith. 5. A difficult night for him and Mandeville in central midfield. Couldn't match Halifax's energy

Liam Mandeville. 5. Struggled to dictate play like he did against Dagenham in second half. Looked off the pace. Brought a great save from Johnson late on.

Joe Rowley. 6. Saw a decent amount of the ball in the first half but could not make the impact he would like. Nice strike from the edge of the box for Chesterfield's second.