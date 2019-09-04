Fans' gallery: Were you pictured at the Proact Stadium to witness Chesterfield take on FC Halifax Town?

Were you one of the many pictured in the Derbyshire Times' online gallery? See if you can spot a familiar face. All pictures by John Hobson/AHPIX LTD.

Chesterfield fans pictured prior to kick-off on Tuesday night. Picture by John Hobson/AHPIX LTD. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Chesterfield fans pictured prior to kick-off on Tuesday night. Picture by John Hobson/AHPIX LTD. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Chesterfield fans pictured prior to kick-off on Tuesday night. Picture by John Hobson/AHPIX LTD. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Chesterfield fans pictured prior to kick-off on Tuesday night. Picture by John Hobson/AHPIX LTD. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more