News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

'Disruption' between York City and Chesterfield fans in Hollywood Bowl is 'disappointing'

York City say they are ‘disappointed’ by ‘disruption’ involving both sets of fans before the match with Chesterfield.

By Liam Norcliffe
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Oct 2022, 8:34am

In a statement the Minstermen said that there was an incident in the Hollywood Bowl on Kathryn Avenue near to the LNER Community Stadium on Tuesday night.

An investigation will now take place.

“We are disappointed to hear that Chesterfield and York City fans caused disruption in Hollywood Bowl before this evening’s game,” York said.

The Hollywood Bowl on Kathryn Avenue in York.

Most Popular

“York City Football Club want to remain on good terms with our neighbours, and ask all fans attending the LNER Community Stadium to remain respectful.

“The SMC will be working with York Police and Chesterfield FC to investigate and further action will be taken as appropriate.”

The match finished 1-1, with substitute Mitch Hancox cancelling out Jeff King’s opener.

Read More
Chesterfield's 'issues' will continue until they 'change personnel', says Paul C...
DisruptionYork CityHollywood BowlChesterfieldYork