'Disruption' between York City and Chesterfield fans in Hollywood Bowl is 'disappointing'

In a statement the Minstermen said that there was an incident in the Hollywood Bowl on Kathryn Avenue near to the LNER Community Stadium on Tuesday night.

An investigation will now take place.

“We are disappointed to hear that Chesterfield and York City fans caused disruption in Hollywood Bowl before this evening’s game,” York said.

The Hollywood Bowl on Kathryn Avenue in York.

“York City Football Club want to remain on good terms with our neighbours, and ask all fans attending the LNER Community Stadium to remain respectful.

“The SMC will be working with York Police and Chesterfield FC to investigate and further action will be taken as appropriate.”