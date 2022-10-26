Jeff King gave Town the lead on nine minutes with a free-kick from the edge of the box, his fifth goal of the season and his second in as many matches.

The visitors had some good chances to extend their lead in both halves and those misses proved costly with 12 minutes remaining when substitute Mitch Hancox finished smartly from former Spireite Alex Whittle’s cross.

The spirited Minstermen had chances of their own to win it in injury-time but were denied by a couple of excellent saves by Ross Fitzsimons.

Chesterfield celebrate Jeff King's opener.

The night brought one injury concern as Ollie Banks limped off in the second-half with a hamstring problem.

With Notts County, Wrexham and Solihull Moors all recording victories, the Spireites drop a place to fourth and fall eight points off the top.

The draw extends the Blues’ remarkable unbeaten run against York to 19 matches, the last defeat coming in 1992.

Paul Cook made two changes from the win against Bromley on Saturday as Jesurun Uchegbulam and Akwasi Asante replaced Liam Mandeville and Armando Dobra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

King’s early free-kick was the difference at the break and Chesterfield should have been further ahead.

The full-back was brought down near the edge of the box and he stepped up to fire in the resulting free-kick.

There were more chances for Cook’s men as Banks, Asante, Kabongo Tshimanga and King threatened a second. Asante’s was the best of the bunch, but the ball bounced awkwardly in front of him.

Up the other end, York had started brightly in the first five minutes and top goalscorer Lenell John-Lewis caused some problems with his physicality and aerial ability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts’ best chance fell to Olly Dyson at the far post but Fitzsimons dove at his feet and smothered the ball behind for a corner,

York threatened again when the lively Maziar Kouhyar cut in off the left flank to fizz a low shot narrowly wide and, as the half drew to a close, the Minstermen wanted a penalty for an apparent push by King at the far post on John-Lewis.

The Spireites had a chance to double their lead just after the restart, but Banks headed over from King’s cross from the right.

Then came a huge opportunity for Town just before the hour. King and Uchegbulam played a one-two and the former delivered a teasing, low cross which was begging to be turned in but Asante could not apply the finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game became more even, but Jamie Grimes almost grabbed the second with a header from a corner.

Chesterfield then paid for their missed chances as substitute Hancox finished first time in the area from a Whittle cross from the left on 78 minutes following a counter-attack.

And it could have been worse for the Blues had Fitzsimons not made two excellent stops during five minutes of injury-time.