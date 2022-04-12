The third-placed Shaymen, who have the best home record in the league, are currently two places and three points better off than the Spireites and they also have a game in hand.

By the time the two teams clash in front of the BT Sport cameras Halifax could be further ahead because they are in action away at Altrincham on Good Friday.

But the extended break for the Blues, who do not play until Monday, could work in their favour.

Chesterfield visit The Shay on Easter Monday.

We spoke to journalist Tom Scargill, who covers the Shaymen for Halifax Courier, to get the lowdown on Chesterfield’s next opponents...

Halifax are flying this season - what's the secret?

I'd say a combination of outstanding recruitment on a limited budget, and the continual improvement of players from last season, both of which have combined to offer more strength in depth. When injuries have struck or someone's form has dipped, they have had players able to step in who have done just as well or played even better than who they've replaced.

Is there any chance they could catch leaders Stockport?

If it was anyone other than Stockport, then I'd say there is, but they've just been so consistent, have a brilliant squad and a manager who knows what it takes to get out of this division. I think they're just too good and would deserve to be champions. Yes they've got a huge budget, but Dave Challinor has done a fantastic job since he joined them, turning them into a winning machine and getting the very best out of what was a very talented squad.

Halifax seem to be going under the radar a little bit compared to some of the other clubs around them - could that work in their favour?

They definitely are, yeah! That's what a lot of fans would say and I think they're pretty sick of it, but I think it suits Pete Wild and his team just fine, they're happy to let other clubs have the spotlight and get on with their own business. Whether it's a massive advantage to be under the radar I'm not sure but I'd say it probably would work in their favour.

Do you think the Shaymen are getting the credit they deserve?

I don't think they have, no - for them to be competing with the teams they are and to be above some of the budgets they are is pretty miraculous. They lost some key players last summer, but there was no sense of panic, just a calm, thought-out recruitment plan that focuses on the person first, then the player, and which is now reaping serious dividends.

What's been the message from Pete Wild ahead of the run-in?

Pete's mantra has been two-points-a-game, he has consistently said that if his team could stick to that ratio that it would put them in a great position to hopefully challenge for the title or get somewhere near. For previous Halifax managers to have said such a thing in the National League, well it just wouldn't have happened, but it's a perfect example of how he has transformed the club and raised expectations through the roof.

If it is to be the play-offs, how would you rate their chances?

I'd say that would depend on whether they finished 2nd or 3rd, or between 4th and 7th. If it's the former, then I'd be very excited about their chances - they'd need to win one game at home (they have the best home record in the league this season) before the play-off final, which is entirely dependent on what happens on the day. If it's the latter, it suddenly becomes such a bigger task, having to win two games, at least one of which is away, before the play-off final. Finish 2nd or 3rd, they'd have a great chance. 4th or 7th, I wouldn't be as confident.

Chesterfield got a good look at Halifax in December - has much changed since then in terms of style or personnel?

Yes and no. Performances have tailed off a bit in the last few weeks/couple of months, but standards have been so high for most of the season that any dip was bound to be noticeable. However, there have been glimpses of their old selves of late. Personnel wise, the team has been more disrupted over the second half of the season, with some new signings as well as injuries beginning to bite a little. But what hasn't changed is the team spirit, resoluteness and commitment that has imbued so much of their season.

Score prediction?