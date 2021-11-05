Captain Gunning suffered a broken nose and fractured eye socket in the win against Eastleigh last month.

Maguire was stretchered off with a calf problem last time out in the draw at Dagenham.

“It is not good news on Laurence and Gavin,” manager James Rowe said at Friday’s pre-match press conference.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gavin Gunning has been ruled out for between six to eight weeks.

“They have both got six to eight week injuries.

"Gavin’s got a facial injury and Laurence’s scan has come back and he has badly torn his calf so not great news.

"It is a massive challenge for everyone in the building at the moment because we are fighting against all the odds.

"That is part of our journey and there is no point feeling sorry for ourselves.

"We have just got to get on with it and roll our sleeves up.”

Striker Danny Rowe has missed the last two matches with a health issue and remains out.

"There is no update at the moment,” boss Rowe explained.

"It is a health issue, he is being monitored now.

"We are hoping he will be back in the fold in a couple of weeks.

"The health of a player comes first and that is more important than any result.

"As soon as I get the green light and I am satisfied he will come back into the fold and start training.”

However, there is some positive news in that Akwasi Asante and Jack Clarke are edging closer to returning.

Rowe added: "It is positive on those two.

"Jack is closer, he has started kicking a ball and he is running nearly up to maximum speed now.

"Akwasi has got to go to St George’s Park, that is the last step now.

"He is back in training, not in full contact yet but in 10 days he will be.