News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences

Chesterfield winger departs for National League rivals Rochdale

Jesurun Uchegbulam has left Chesterfield and joined National League rivals Rochdale.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 11th Aug 2023, 12:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 13:06 BST

The 22-year-old departs for an ‘undisclosed nominal fee’ on a two-year deal after 12 months at the Spireites following his move from Matlock Town last summer.

The speedy winger made 37 appearances last season, with the majority of those coming off the bench, scoring two goals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Nigerian was in the matchday squad for the opening day of the season and came on late on.

Jesurun Uchegbulam. Picture: Tina Jenner.Jesurun Uchegbulam. Picture: Tina Jenner.
Jesurun Uchegbulam. Picture: Tina Jenner.
Most Popular

The arrivals of Michael Jacobs and James Berry would have made it even more difficult for him to get minutes so a decision was made to let him go.

On joing Rochdale, he said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be here.

“It’s something that’s been going on for a while behind the scenes and I’m glad to get it over the line.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I spoke to Jimmy [McNulty] and a few others about the club and everything I’ve heard has attracted me here.

“From being at Chesterfield last year, I’ve learned a lot about the league and myself as a player. I just want to now take that into this season at the club.”

Uchegbulam could face his former club next month when Rochdale host Town on September 26.

The Dale were relegated from the EFL last season and lost 1-0 at home to Ebbsfleet United on Saturday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘Jez’ could make his Rochdale debut this weekend away at Oxford City.

Latest signing Berry will get ‘fans off their seats’

Chesterfield's Kabongo Tshimanga sell-on clause details amid reports of Wrexham bid to Peterborough United

Related topics:ChesterfieldRochdaleNational LeagueMatlock TownSpireites