The 22-year-old departs for an ‘undisclosed nominal fee’ on a two-year deal after 12 months at the Spireites following his move from Matlock Town last summer.

The speedy winger made 37 appearances last season, with the majority of those coming off the bench, scoring two goals.

The Nigerian was in the matchday squad for the opening day of the season and came on late on.

Jesurun Uchegbulam. Picture: Tina Jenner.

The arrivals of Michael Jacobs and James Berry would have made it even more difficult for him to get minutes so a decision was made to let him go.

On joing Rochdale, he said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be here.

“It’s something that’s been going on for a while behind the scenes and I’m glad to get it over the line.

“I spoke to Jimmy [McNulty] and a few others about the club and everything I’ve heard has attracted me here.

“From being at Chesterfield last year, I’ve learned a lot about the league and myself as a player. I just want to now take that into this season at the club.”

Uchegbulam could face his former club next month when Rochdale host Town on September 26.

The Dale were relegated from the EFL last season and lost 1-0 at home to Ebbsfleet United on Saturday.

