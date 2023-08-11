News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield sign exciting former Wigan Athletic and Hull City attacker from Robbie Savage's Macclesfield

Chesterfield have signed exciting young attacker James Berry.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 11th Aug 2023, 09:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 09:58 BST

The 22-year-old has joined from Northern Premier League Macclesfield for an undisclosed fee, penning a three-year deal.

He was involved in more than 30 goals last season as the Silkmen won the Northern Premier League West title.

Berry played a key part in that promotion as he won Macclesfield’s Player of the Year, Players’ Player of the Year, Sponsors Player of the Year, Golden Boot and Goal of the Season awards. He also took home the Northern Premier League West Player of the Year accolade.

James Berry-McNally pictured in action for Macclesfield. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)James Berry-McNally pictured in action for Macclesfield. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)
On joining, Berry said: “I’m over the moon. I’ve spoken to the gaffer and Danny Webb and I’m really excited to get going.

“It’s a massive club. As soon as I heard the interest, I was really looking forward to coming here and getting going.

“Now I’m here, I can’t wait to get on the pitch and entertain everyone and work as hard as I can for this football club.”

Berry made history when he became the first player to score 50 goals for the Silkmen since the club was reborn.

He signed a new contract in January until next summer, which apparently made him Macclesfield’s highest-ever paid player.

The forward started his career at Liverpool and he has also been at Wigan Athletic, Hull City and Altrincham.

He will travel with the squad for Saturday’s match at AFC Fylde and is available for selection.

Berry becomes the Spireites’ eighth summer signing.

