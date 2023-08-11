Berry, 22, who can play out wide and up front, has joined from Northern Premier League club Macclesfield for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

He scored 26 goals in 35 appearances and collected several individual awards last season as the Silkmen won the title.

“He is very direct, very hungry,” coach Danny Webb said.

James Berry has signed a three-year deal at Chesterfield. Picture: Tina Jenner.

"He is so happy to be here. He just wants to get on the pitch.

"I think he can play on either side of the pitch, he is right-footed but can play either side, he can play off the front, he can play up front. He is another player who can get supporters off their seats.

"Supporters are getting another young lad who is hungry to succeed and wants to achieve great things for this football club.

"He will certainly be looking to start but if you look at those positions behind the striker now, we have got about five, six or seven, and they can’t all play at once. But it is competition for places, he will bring that.

"He is used to playing football at Macclesfield in a different kind of pressure. Yes, it is not as big a club as this but they are in a league where they are expected by their fans to win every game – we are similar, and rightly so. He will come with a lot of experience beyond his years, he has played a lot of football and been successful but this is a step up but I am sure he will be able to handle that with ease.”

He will travel with the squad to AFC Fylde and is available for selection on Saturday, Webb told the DT.

Asked how the move came about, Webb explained: "You hear things through our (recruitment) room about players who are tearing it up. Everyone in the room has links and knows people who have heard of a player and we will go and watch them to get another opinion on them. Then it is decision time and can you come to a deal to bring him in and thankfully the club have done that.