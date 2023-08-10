The striker, 26, initially joined League One Posh on loan in January before the deal, believed to be for £250,000, was made permanent in the summer.

But the Congo-born forward is yet to start a league game or score a goal and has only made 10 appearances in total since making the move. He was an unused substitute on the opening day of the season and was taken off at half-time in Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup penalty shootout victory against Swindon Town.

Reports have now emerged that Wrexham, who will be without striker Paul Mullin for a period due to a punctured lung, have apparently made a bid of £500,000 for him.

Kabongo Tshimanga. Picture: Tina Jenner.

The DT understands that the Spireites smartly negotiated a sell-on clause which means they will get 20 per cent of the profits Peterborough make on him. This means that if the Posh bought him for £250,000 and they sell him for £500,000, Chesterfield will be due 20 per cent of the £250,000 profits, which is £50,000.

Peterborough have not commented on the reports when asked by the local press.

The Red Dragons are believed to be big admirers of ‘Kabs’ and were interested in him when he was at the Blues.

From a Chesterfield perspective, the money would be welcome but they may also hope that Tshimanga stays at Posh and starts to score goals so that, if he is sold, the fee is higher.

Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson spoke glowingly about him in the summer after the move was made permanent.

He said: "It is a fresh start for everyone. When you are on loan, it is a little bit different to when you are a permanent signing, the boy has trained really well since he has returned to pre-season, he looks fresh and confident.

"For me, he is a really good player, he is one that we will give as much opportunity as we can to try and get in the team.

"He is different to what we have got, he wants to run in behind, but his attitude has been fantastic, he has learned a lot in the last six months and we are excited about what he can offer us."

Tshimanga caught the attention of several clubs after bagging 32 goals in 51 appearances at Town.