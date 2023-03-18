Chesterfield vs Woking LIVE: Build-up, Line-ups and odds ahead of huge away clash for Spireites

Today’s game is certainly a big one - with the Spireites making the long journey down to Woking for a 12.30pm kick-off. Woking currently sit in third, just three points ahead of Chesterfield - with both clubs hoping to secure that position and avoid a more difficult route through the playoffs. The Spireites have won their last three on the road, but Woking haven’t lost at home since December. It looks set to be a tight encounter, and three points here today would be a superb result for the Spireites.