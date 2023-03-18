News you can trust since 1855
Live

Chesterfield vs Woking LIVE: Build-up, Line-ups and odds ahead of huge away clash for Spireites

Chesterfield take on Woking this afternoon (12.30pm KO) as both sides battle to secure third place.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 18th Mar 2023, 11:19 GMT

Our reporter Tom Hardwick will provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction from today’s trip to Surrey.

Liam Mandeville scored for the Spireites on Tuesday at Wealdstone.
LIVE: Chesterfield vs Woking

Show new updates

Woking side to face the Spireites

One change for the Spireites

Joe Quigley has replaced Paul McCallum for today’s game - with Armando Dobra returning to the bench after a period out injured.

1: Fitzsimons

20: King

21: Palmer

5: Grimes

6: Maguire

35: Jones

28: Banks

7: Mandeville

29: Dallas

10: Colclough

27: Quigley

Subs: Sheckleford, Oldaker, Uchegbulam, Dobra, McCallum.

Danny Webb’s pre-match thoughts

Looking ahead to today’s game, Danny Webb said: “Saturday’s going to be a different challenge, and one that we’ve got to be up for.

“Confidence has been alright, I’d be lying if I said it was absolutely sky-high on that really awful run we were on, that would be a total fabrication - but it was never on the floor or a negative vibe at the training ground.”

Webb said that Woking were Chesterfield’s “direct competitors” - adding that “you wish it was Wrexham and Notts but sadly it’s not to be - they’re our main rivals now. We’ve got to go there and really use this recent form.

“We’re in good form, as are they, so it should be a really good fixture for those watching on telly. Whatever the performance, we want to come home with three points.”

Last time out

We don’t have to look far back to find the last clash between the two sides - with Woking running out victors at the Technique Stadium at the start of February. Both teams will know each other well at this stage - and the Spireites will no doubt want to avenge that 3-1 defeat.

Huge clash as Spireites take on Woking in battle for third place

Today’s game is certainly a big one - with the Spireites making the long journey down to Woking for a 12.30pm kick-off. Woking currently sit in third, just three points ahead of Chesterfield - with both clubs hoping to secure that position and avoid a more difficult route through the playoffs. The Spireites have won their last three on the road, but Woking haven’t lost at home since December. It looks set to be a tight encounter, and three points here today would be a superb result for the Spireites.

Odds

Woking: 6/4

Draw: 21/10

Chesterfield: 13/8

(Sky Bet)

